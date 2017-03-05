Turkeys Erdoğan accuses Germany of Nazi practices

  • March 5, 2017 21:50 IST
    By Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Germany of Nazi practices in a row over rallies supporting him across the EU. Germany and the Netherlands have cancelled several pro-Erdoğan demonstrations which have sprung up to boost support for the 16 April referendum on constitutional reforms.
