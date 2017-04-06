After Marion 'Suge' Knight's shocking revelation, now a never-seen-before confession letter by a gunman may help solve the rapper Tupac Shakur, popular as 2Pac, murder mystery. The confession letter also clears Suge in the murder mystery.

US documentary maker and author RJ Bond showed the letter to The Sun. Bond claimed that the document reveals the names of those behind Tupac's murder. One of the gunmen, who opened fire on 2Pac on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas, wrote the letter.

A gang member, named Danny, gave the letter to a TV journalist, The Sun reported.

The letter, which has not been verified, reveals how the gunman was "told to take night out" a reference to Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. The letter also gives chilling details of the shooting and revealed how "no-one would have made it out [alive]".

The letter further reveals that Suge's former security chief, Reggie White Jr, informed the gunmen of Tupac's whereabouts. Tupac and Suge were together on the night of September 7 when the infamous assassination took place.

The letter also accused another up-and-coming rapper of the shooting, but the rapper's name could not be revealed for legal reasons.

Bond, the co-director of the documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle, revealed how he got access to the letter.

"It was given to a Fox reporter who was very keen on the story. A big TV interview was set up but he was a no show and the letter was then given to Russell Poole [a former LAPD police officer] and it was put in a file and not looked at for a long time," he told The Sun.

"When I saw it, the name of Reginald Wright Jnr just leaps out of the page. It reads he gave up Tupac's location. My jaw just hit the floor when I read that."

Here is a transcription of the letter, obtained by The Sun.