The first look of Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Tubelight is out. The superstar has unveiled the poster on his Twitter handle along with a cryptic caption that read: "Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then 'Back his Back'." ("Are you confident about it? If you are, then 'Back his Back'")

In the poster, Salman's back is facing the camera. Dressed in a brown blazer and pants with a cap and a cross body bag, the actor has left the viewers craving for more.

Tubelight is touted to be another blockbuster of the superstar with director Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and has been making tremendous buzz ever since the project was announced. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film and with both the Khans sharing screen space in Tubelight, it will surely make millions throng the theatres.

Recently, the makers had revealed that the teaser of the historical war drama will be out in the last week of April, while the trailer will be released in May.

Set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, Tubelight will narrate a unique love story of an Indian man (played by Salman) and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The film will hit the theatres in July during Eid.