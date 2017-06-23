Salman Khan's Tubelight, which released on Friday, June 23, has received overwhelming reviews from Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood celebrities like Maniesh Paul, Anil Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Athiya Shetty, Govinda and many others attended the special screening of the Kabir Khan directorial. Celebs have been heaping praises on the amazing storyline and stupendous performance by Salman. Sohail Khan, too, has left a lasting impression with his acting skills.

Tubelight has been making a tremendous buzz since it has Salman Khan play the central role. Set during the 1962 Indo-China war, the film narrates the special bond shared between two brothers (played by Salman and Sohail).

Tubelight is director Kabir Khan and Salman's third movie after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is expected to break a few more records at the domestic box office, thanks to its strong storyline. Also, given that the movie is being released on the festive occasion of Eid is likely to boost its collection.

Check out Tubelight reviews by some of the Bollywood celebs:

Maniesh Paul: "Saw #Tubelight..awesome movie @BeingSalmanKhan at his cutest best..@kabirkhankk u hv done it yet again!!!loved it...all d best to d team!!"

Kiara Alia Advani‏: "Faith can move mountains! Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan Sir @kabirkhankk Sir, @SohailKhan & the entire team of #tubelight for this gem!"

ARMAAN MALIK‏: "Watching #Tubelight! @BeingSalmanKhan @SohailKhan @Zhuzhu_juju & Late #OmPuri ji .. truly heartwarming performances by all ❤"

Gaurav Kapur‏: "It has you misty eyed and leaves you with a smile in your heart. No one does it better than @kabirkhankk. Proud of you brother #Tubelight"

Sophie Choudry‏: "@kabirkhankk u tell tough stories with so much love,simplicity & heart.Kash duniya mein sab ka dil, dimaag #Tubelight jaise jalta❤️Congrats!"

Subhash Ghai‏: "Congratulations @BeingSalmanKhan 4 wonderful performance as an actor in #tubelight I witnessed last eve.U rock again"

