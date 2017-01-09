Tube strike causes chaos for millions of commuters

Londoners face transport chaos at the start of the working week after two unions on the Underground stage a 24-hour strike. The action follows weeks of strikes by Southern Rail, as well as price hikes on rail fares. Normal service on the Tube is expected to resume on 10 January.
