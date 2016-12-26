Tu-154 Russia plane crash: Massive search operation launched

Six ships from Russias Black Sea fleet have been deployed for search operation after a Russian military aircraft carrying 92 people crashed into the Black Sea within minutes after taking off from Sochi. More than 100 divers were being drafted in to search the area along with a mini-submarine.
