Search engine giant, Google which hosted simultaneous events at Berlin and San Francisco, announced a slew of measures to improve user-experience for developers creating apps to the end-user.

Google also announced innovative Android Instant Apps service, which allows user to experience the app/game without having to installing them in the phone, thus saving the memory space. Users can now find the new tab: 'Try it now!' on Play store, which lists 'Android Instant Apps'.

"An evolution in app sharing and discovery, Android Instant Apps allows Android users to run your apps instantly, without installation. Android users experience what they love about apps—fast and beautiful user interfaces, high performance, and great capabilities—with just a tap," Google Android team said on the official blog.

This initiative was first announced at Google I/O last year and now, it has finally made its way to the Play store. Once the user taps the instant app, they will be taken to the website and right away use it like a normal application on the phone. Users can get to their flagship Android experience from any URL—including search, social media, messaging, and other deep links—without needing to install your app first. If satisfied, they can formally download and install it on their mobile device.

As of now, Google Instant Apps service is available for BuzzFeed News, Skyscanner, NYTimes Crossword, Onefootball Live Soccer Score, Redbull TV and ShareTheMeal (United Nations) . The company has promised to increase the number of apps in coming weeks.

However, Android Instant Apps only supports the latest Android devices from Android 5.0 (API level 21) through Android 8.0 (API level 26).

In a related development, Google has taken a leaf out of Apple by lowering the Play store subscription fee with the Android app developers. Previously, the developer and Google used to split 70:30 per subscription service on Google Play store, now it has been changed to 85:15 ratio, provided the user stays with subscription for more than one year. Once this comes in to effect from January 2018, Android app creators will earn on par with Apple iOS app developers.

And also, more software programmers will be eager to participate in Google Android platform.

