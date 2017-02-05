Trumps travel ban sparks global protests

  • February 5, 2017 17:02 IST
    By Reuters
People all over the world have protested US President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Trump has banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.In Hong Kong, dozens of people protested the order outside the US consulate.In Sydney and across Australia thousands united against the ban. In London thousands more marched from the US Embassy to Downing Street. Many more also protested in Paris, Berlin and Jakarta.
