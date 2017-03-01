Trump: US cannot be allowed to become a sanctuary for extremists

Trump: US cannot be allowed to become a sanctuary for extremists
In his first joint session address to Congress on Tuesday (28 February), US President Donald Trump said it is reckless to allow uncontrolled entry of people from places where proper vetting cannot occur. He pledged that the US would work with its allies including friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy [Isis] from our planet.
