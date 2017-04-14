Following the drop of a GBU-43 bomb on an Isis target in Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump has praised the US military and called the mission a great success. At least 36 Isis militants were killed when the US forces dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used in a conflict on a tunnel complex.
Trump says Afghanistan bombing was another successful event
Following the drop of a GBU-43 bomb on an Isis target in Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump has praised the US military and called the mission a great success. At least 36 Isis militants were killed when the US forces dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used in a conflict on a tunnel complex.
- April 14, 2017 15:12 IST
-