US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (12 April) that Nato is no longer obsolete - a noted reversal of past comments where he described the long-standing western military alliance as being exactly that. Trump was speaking during a press conference with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House, where he also reiterated his concerns that other Nato member states should pay the agreed 2% of GDP on defence.
Trump reverses stance on Nato, says it is no longer obsolete
- April 13, 2017 10:06 IST
