U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 6 he would get into great detail about his tax reform plan in the next two weeks.Trump, during a visit to North Dakota, listed his broad principles for tax reform to include simplifying the U.S. tax code and providing tax relief to middle-class Americans.
Trump delivers speech on tax reform
- September 7, 2017 19:12 IST
