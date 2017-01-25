- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Trump compared to Putin after National Park Service tweets about climate change are deleted
New US President Donald Trump has been compared to Russian president Vladimir Putin, after a series of tweets about climate change were deleted from an official National Park Service (NPS) official Twitter account.
