Trump calls on US Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare

  • March 1, 2017 11:24 IST
    By Reuters
US President Donald Trump listed the specifics of an Obamacare replacement as he addressed both sides of the Congress for the first time on Tuesday (28 February). It included ensuring access to coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. He urged Congress to act decisively on the subject and assured Americans that he would make health insurance available to everyone by lowering the cost of it.
