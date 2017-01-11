WrestleMania in 2018 returns to New Orleans, the WWE has confirmed this week. With more than a year for WrestleMania 34, we might have possibly witnessed the build up to one of the mega matches, supposedly on the fight card.

Battle of the legends: The Rock vs Triple H.

At the WrestleMania 34 press conference on Tuesday, Triple H, currently a part-time in ring competitor with the WWE and also the WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, impersonated The Rock Dwayne Johnson, mentioning him as an "old friend".

"At the WrestleMania in New Orleans, we will create memories, that will last a lifetime. So the question is are you ready?" said Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque.

"Because to quote a good friend of mine, I always wanted to do this, [impersonates the Rock] 'Finally! WrestleMania has come back to New Orleans!'"

Recent history between Triple H and the Rock at WWE

Dwayne Johnson The Rock made an appearance at the first WWE Raw of 2016 post last year's Royal Rumble. Speculations started soon of a possible battle between Triple H and him at WrestleMania 32, but that never happened!

At WrestleMania 33 as well, scheduled for later this year, the match is possibly not part of the fight card.

Having said that, with Triple H impersonating the Rock on Tuesday, he might have unknowingly hinted at the prospect of having the 'People's Champion' take on the 'Cerebral Assassin' at the grandest stage of WWE next year.

A spectacular moment in WrestleMania 31 saw 'The Rock' teaming up with UFC queen Ronda Rousey to decimate Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, in what was a priceless moment for the WWE Universe and also the kayfabe writers.

As of now, what really transpires on that front, remains to be seen.

What is Dwayne Johnson doing these days

The 44-year-old Hollywood superstar is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Baywatch, scheduled for a May 19 release. The movie also co-stars Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra. Will the Rock be able to make an appearance at WrestleMania 33 on April 2? In all probability, no remains the answer!

An appearance at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 2018? Don't rule out anything yet.