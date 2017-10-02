Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has been emerging as one of the top destinations to travel in the world. After being named as the world's safest city to live in, now Abu Dhabi has topped the list of trending travel destinations.

Opodo, a travel agency company, has revealed the top 10 trending travel destinations that have experienced the biggest growth in 2017. The list was made to mark the World Tourism Day, which was on September 27.

According to Opodo, Abu Dhabi has topped the list with an increase in the bookings in 2017. The capital city of UAE witnessed a 326 percent increase in the bookings this year. The growth is mostly because of the opening of the museum Louvre in November '17.

Fort Lauderdale in Florida is the second city that has witnessed a massive growth. The bookings went up by 184 percent this year. The third city is Ajaccio in Corsica that showed 177 percent increase in the bookings. Casablanca in Morocco recorded 147 percent growth, while Mexico city recorded 131 percent growth.

The other five cities in the top list are Oakland in California with 102 percent, Beirut in Lebanon with 96 percent, Oviedo in Spain with 79 percent, Dubai with 60 percent and Detroit in Michigan with 59 percent.

The list was made based on the bookings made from January to August 2017 compared to the same period last year, according to Mail Online.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September released the names of the top 10 fastest growing tourist destinations in the world and the list included some unusual destinations.

According to UNWTO, Palestinian territories had witnessed a rapid growth of tourism followed by Egypt at the second place, Northern Mariana Islands at the third, Iceland at the fourth and Tunisia as the fifth fastest growing destination. Vietnam, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Mongolia and Israel rounded up the top 10 list.

Check out the photos of the trending travel destinations in the world below:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi
General view of Burj Khalifa on April 13, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale in Florida

Fort Lauderdale
A woman walks along North Fort Lauderdale beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 3, 2007.Reuters

Ajaccio in Corsica

Ajaccio
An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145.5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013.Reuters

Casablanca in Morocco

Casablanca
A beach is seen during a heat wave in Casablanca July 21, 2012, on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Muslims across the world prepared to observe the holy month of Ramadan, abstaining from consuming food and drink from dawn to dusk.Reuters

Mexico city

Christmas, holiday season,
People are seen near a Christmas tree and buildings around Zocalo Square decorated with lights as part of Christmas celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico December 22, 2016. [Representational image]Reuters

Oakland in California

Oakland
A container ship streams toward the Port of Oakland in this view from a vista point in Sausalito, California April 23, 2012.Reuters

Beirut in Lebanon

Beirut
Tourists sit in a cable car from Harisa into Jounieh in northern Beirut April 18, 2013.A new Lebanese government's best hope of rebooting its battered economy may lie in efforts to persuade wealthy Gulf Arab tourists to return after a boycott last year, but it is a gargantuan task.Reuters

Oviedo in Spain

Oviedo
A sepulchral vault is seen at Oviedo's San Salvador cemetery on All Saint's Day November 1, 2009. Catholics in Spain mark November 1 by visiting cemeteries and gravesides of deceased relatives and friends to remember the dead.Reuters

Dubai

Burj Khalifa
The Burj Dubai tower is pictured prior to the opening ceremony of the Burj Dubai tower on January 4, 2010 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Martin Rose/Getty Images

Detroit in Michigan 

Detroit
A view of downtown Detroit, including General Motors World Headquarters (2nd R), along the Detroit River in Detroit, Michigan July 21, 2012.Reuters