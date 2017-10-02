Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has been emerging as one of the top destinations to travel in the world. After being named as the world's safest city to live in, now Abu Dhabi has topped the list of trending travel destinations.

Opodo, a travel agency company, has revealed the top 10 trending travel destinations that have experienced the biggest growth in 2017. The list was made to mark the World Tourism Day, which was on September 27.

According to Opodo, Abu Dhabi has topped the list with an increase in the bookings in 2017. The capital city of UAE witnessed a 326 percent increase in the bookings this year. The growth is mostly because of the opening of the museum Louvre in November '17.

Fort Lauderdale in Florida is the second city that has witnessed a massive growth. The bookings went up by 184 percent this year. The third city is Ajaccio in Corsica that showed 177 percent increase in the bookings. Casablanca in Morocco recorded 147 percent growth, while Mexico city recorded 131 percent growth.

The other five cities in the top list are Oakland in California with 102 percent, Beirut in Lebanon with 96 percent, Oviedo in Spain with 79 percent, Dubai with 60 percent and Detroit in Michigan with 59 percent.

The list was made based on the bookings made from January to August 2017 compared to the same period last year, according to Mail Online.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September released the names of the top 10 fastest growing tourist destinations in the world and the list included some unusual destinations.

According to UNWTO, Palestinian territories had witnessed a rapid growth of tourism followed by Egypt at the second place, Northern Mariana Islands at the third, Iceland at the fourth and Tunisia as the fifth fastest growing destination. Vietnam, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Mongolia and Israel rounded up the top 10 list.

