Rajkummar Rao's Trapped will be released in theatres on Friday, March 17. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was held on Wednesday for the who's who of Bollywood. The movie has received a phenomenal response from critics and celebrities alike.

Critics say that the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film is intriguing and keeps viewers glued to their seats throughout. They have also been lauding Rajkummar's stellar performance.

Trapped narrates the story of a man Shaurya (played by Rajkummar) and his fight for survival, after accidentally getting locked inside his high rise apartment in Mumbai.

The film has been co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap. The trailer of Trapped had a received positive response from viewers, making movie buffs eagerly wait for the film.

Following are the Trapped movie reviews by Bollywood critics:

Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day said: "That 'Trapped' manages to grippingly hold your attention with such an underwhelming setting is an achievement in itself. That it could invade your senses makes it worth every minute, without any break, in the theatre."

Renuka Vyavahare of the Times of India said: "Driving this one-man show is a terrific Rajkummar Rao, who allows the film to solely feed on his character's despair. His ability as an actor to portray this ordeal is astounding. Given the nature of the story, 'Trapped' does test your patience after a while. You also doubt the protagonist's intelligence and sanity. Why would you rent a flat from a dubious agent, in an empty building? A few occurrences seem implausible. How come even fire doesn't draw any attention? Nonetheless, the mounting tension makes you overlook these flaws and a bloated run time."

