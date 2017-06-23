Michael Bay directorial Transformers: The Last Knight, which is turning out to be the lowest-earning film in the franchise, may have revealed whatever happened to Shia LaBeouf's Sam Witwicky, who was the lead in the first three instalments of the Transformers series.

One scene in the movie has Sir Edmund Burton telling Vivian that she is the last "Witwiccan" descended from Merlin, and he then shows her photographs of Witwiccans throughout time and the last picture is of Sam Witwicky. Burton then tells Vivian that she's the last surviving heir of Merlin, and according to Collider, this could only mean that Sam died sometime after the events of Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

The Sam being dead theory has been around for the past two years, and according to Reddit user darkguyprime, there is no way Bumblebee would leave Sam if LaBeouf's character were alive.

Think about it, the first 3 movies really built on the idea that Sam and Bumblebee are best friends and would never split, or at least for a long time. Sam was in tears seeing Bumblebee nearly executed. Bumblebee cried when Sam went to college. In tf2, when Sam apologizes to Bumblebee that he was responsible for Optimus' death, Bumblebee said he would never leave him. There is also more evidence that there is no way Bumblebee would leave Sam for good. Very likely that Sam was killed. Not to mention, people pointed out Bee's out of character behavior when Bee saw Stringer and started flipping out. His out of character and bad temper can be traced back to Bee losing Sam and that probably still really hurts Bee.

Although no one really expected Sam to make an appearance in the franchise in the future, considering LaBeouf had said he wasn't interested in being a part of Transformers franchise, there has been a lot of curiosity regarding Sam's fate. And now that his death has been confirmed, somewhat, fans of Transformers can stop wishing to see him make a cameo in future films.