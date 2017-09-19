The largest toy store chain in the US, Toys R Us, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The chain has been facing pressure from online retailers and discount stores in recent years, and this latest move casts doubt on the future of thousands of staff, and their stores across the US and Canada.
Toys R Us files for bankruptcy
- September 19, 2017 14:45 IST
