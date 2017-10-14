Japanese carmaker Toyota is reportedly not keen on bringing the second generation of the Etios small car series as it has got only lukewarm response.Instead, the company may bring the Yaris Ativ sedan which was unveiled in the Thailand in August this year.

The rapid success of the Yaris Ativ in Thailand could possibly convince the company to expand the new sedan to other markets in South-East Asia, reports the Hindu Businessline.

Toyota has already hinted at phasing out the Etios by 2020. The Etios series of sedans and hatchbacks had been developed for Indian market, but is currently sold in South Africa, Brazil and Indonesia as well.

However, the car failed to live up to the sales estimation and found more takers from the fleet sector than private owners.

Toyota is currently on a global drive to increase sales and market share. The Yaris Ativ will be a key model for Toyota India's mission in gaining market share in the small car segment.

In the Thailand market, the Yaris Ativ competes against Nissan Sunny, Honda City and Suzuki Ciaz.

If the same strategy is carried out in India, the Yaris Ativ will be a slightly premium offering than the Etios.

The Yaris Ativ has a contemporary design which is something Etios range is missing out. The young design of the Yaris Ativ has the chance to attract sedan buyers in India.

The Yaris Ativ is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 87bhp mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.The engine will let Toyota price the Yaris Ativ competitively, as a threat to Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

There is no diesel option available with Yaris Ativ in the Thai market, while when it comes to India, the 1.4-litre D4D engine is expected to do the job.

Complementing the Yaris Ativ, Toyota may also launch the Yaris hatchback here. In that case it will replace the Etios Liva.