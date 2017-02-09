Young star Tovino Thomas' upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) has been making headlines regularly since it was announced. First it was the teaser of the Tovino-starrer film that trended as the topmost video on YouTube India, and now, the movie's theatrical trailer taken the spot.

Watch OMA trailer

The one-minute 57-second trailer video of OMA has been trending as the number one video on YouTube after receiving a tremendous response since its release on Wednesday, February 8. The video was viewed over 5.1 lakh times within 17 hours of going online, and is set to break the record of its teaser that has been watched more than 5.8 lakh times in less than two weeks. Through a latest Facebook post, Tovino has also thanked viewers for making the trailer a hit online.

Many celebrities, including Dulquer Salmaan, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, Sreejith Vijay, Alexander Prasanth, Johnpaul George and Shebin Benson, have lauded the team for the promising and impressive trailer that features Tovino, Neeraj Madhav, Gayathri Suresh, Roopesh Peethambaran and Kalabhavan Shajon, among others.

Dulquer Salmaan: Awesome trailer ! Full of energy and fun ☺☺ But more than that it's full of my friends from so many memorable films ! Tovi, Roopesh, Neeraj and edited by Shameer (Charlie) ! All the best guys. Have an amazing release and a super run at the B.O

Vineeth Sreenivasan: Ithu thakarkkum!! Roopeshee, waiting to see u on the big screen.. All the best Tovino, Neeraj and the entire team behind Aparatha

What makes OMA special?

OMA revolves around campus politics and romance, and is sure to take the older members in the audience back to the days spent in college. From the pre-release videos, it appears that the movie narrates the tiff between SFI and KSU (left and right wing supporters in college political parties) in the backdrop of Maharajas College in Kochi. The parties are called SFY and KSQ in the movie. "For everyone's kind information, the parties mentioned in the trailer are 'SFY' and 'KSQ'," Tovino posted while sharing the trailer on his Facebook page.

The hot topic seems to be the main reason behind the attention that the Tom Emmatty-directed film is getting, as college campuses in Kerala are known to be strong political hotbeds.

