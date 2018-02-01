Director Vikram Sirikonda's Telugu movie Touch Chesi Chudu (Choodu/TCC) starring Ravi Teja, Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor has received positive reviews and ratings from the audiences.

Touch Chesi Chudu is an action entertainer, which has a good dose of romance, comedy and sentiments. Vakkantham Vamsi has written the story, while Vikram Sirikonda and Deepak Raj penned the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamshi Mohan under Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions.

It got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Touch Chesi Chudu Story: The movie is about Karthikeya, a duty-minded and dedicated police officer. He is a live-wire as a cop and he can turn crazy if anybody dares touch him.

Analysis: Touch Chesi Chudu has an interesting story and an engaging screenplay. The first half of the movie is high on family sentiments, and some comedy and romance scenes keep you entertained. The second half is high on the action quotient and some twists and turns keep you thrilled in this portion.

Performances: Ravi Teja has delivered an electrifying performance and his action and comic timing are the highlights of Touch Chesi Chudu. Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor impress you with their glamour and chemistry with the mass maharaja.

Suhasini Maniratnam, Murali Sharma, Satyam Rajesh, Jayaprakash, Vennela Kishore and Freddy Daruwala have done justice to their roles.

Technical: Touch Chesi Chudu has decent production values. JAM8's songs, Mani Sharma's background score, picturisation, some brilliant action and dance choreography and punchy dialogues are the attractions on the technical front.

Touch Chesi Chudu review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audiences' response to the movie.