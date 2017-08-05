Total Solar Eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21. It will treat all the sky gazers across North America.

Here's all you need to know about this astronomical event:

1. In Total Solar Eclipse, the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and covers the Sun completely. America is going to experience this astronomical event for the first time since 1979.

2. Around 14 states in the US will observe the Total Solar Eclipse, these states will get covered in momentary darkness while the moon will pass from the West Coast to East Coast.

3. The Total Solar Eclipse will last for a span of two to three hours and will cover an area which will be around 112.654 kilometres (70 miles) wide.

4. While people are preparing to watch the Total Solar Eclipse from ground wearing eclipse glasses, while a small cohort of scientists will assess this phenomenon for around four minutes from a National Science Foundation's research aircraft -- Gulfstream V jet -- in Tennessee.

5. This eclipse provides the astronomers with a good opportunity to study Sun's corona until 2024 when the next solar eclipse will take place.

6. Do take proper precautions to scrutinise this event, buy the proper eye protecting gear and do not look at the eclipse with your naked eyes during any phase of the eclipse. Do advise kids as well as others using telescopes, binoculars, cameras and other optical devices to use solar filters for viewing the eclipse. NASA provided a list of tips to witness this event safely.

7. The Total Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. The last solar eclipse was seen here in March 2016. You can check out this link to find the details regarding the live streaming of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse.