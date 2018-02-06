Tory MP David Davies recorded getting into a very aggressive dispute with Brexit protesters

David Davies MP has hit out against the unacceptable bullying towards Brexiteers which has become part of life following a confrontation with pro-EU demonstrators outside parliament. Davies, who backed Brexit, accused members of the Stand of Defiance European Movement (SODEM) protest group of jumping out and accosting him on the street and shoving an EU flag in his face as he made his way towards Parliament. Both sides then continued to argue, with the MP accused of attempting to intimidate the protesters.