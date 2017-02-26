Bollywood celebs are quite active on social media and never fail to post about their whereabouts with pictures. From Disha Patani to Priyanka Chopra to Shahid Kapoor, the actors have always treated their fans with their amazing photos on Instagram.
Ranveer Singh, Priyanka, Shahid, Anushka have ruled the Insta this week. Ranveer and Anushka posted their photos after voting, while Priyanka confirmed that she is attending Oscars 2017 with a picture. Shahid posted extremely hot picture and actresses like Ayesha Takia and Disha Patani created buzz.
Ayesha's picture showed that she went under the knife and the result didn't go down well with her fans. On the other hand, Disha's picture of her attire as she attended an event made her victim of slut shaming. However, the diva fought back.
Take a look at Insta photos here: