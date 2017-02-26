Bollywood celebs are quite active on social media and never fail to post about their whereabouts with pictures. From Disha Patani to Priyanka Chopra to Shahid Kapoor, the actors have always treated their fans with their amazing photos on Instagram.

Also read: Check out Ayesha Takia's shocking new look

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka, Shahid, Anushka have ruled the Insta this week. Ranveer and Anushka posted their photos after voting, while Priyanka confirmed that she is attending Oscars 2017 with a picture. Shahid posted extremely hot picture and actresses like Ayesha Takia and Disha Patani created buzz.

Ayesha's picture showed that she went under the knife and the result didn't go down well with her fans. On the other hand, Disha's picture of her attire as she attended an event made her victim of slut shaming. However, the diva fought back.

Take a look at Insta photos here:

#ayeshatakia #highBun #berryLips #selfietime A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

Really felt a need to share this! ?? thanks to my fan clubs friends and family for always giving me the strength i hope we all can find this strength from within each other and stop suffering ?? #spreadlove A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Feb 21, 2017 at 2:59am PST

Change of plans ! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land... A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Started my morning by casting my vote.Voting is our collective duty towards our country & its progress.Pls go out & vote ??#VoteKarMaharashtra ?? A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

#morningpic A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:59pm PST