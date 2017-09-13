It can be a difficult task to choose a wedding destination. If you are spoilt for choice, let us give you a helping hand.

We bring to you 7 locations for your destination wedding:

Udaipur

Udaipur's scenic beauty with lakes and palaces all around will steal your heart. Moreover, the royal aura makes the 'Venice of the east' an ideal place for a destination wedding. The architecture of the city is perfect for a traditional Indian wedding. You can choose from exotic locations including Manek Chowk, Oberoi Udaivilas, Devi Garh, Durbar Hall at Fateh Prakash Palace, and many others.

Goa

If you are looking for a fun destination for your wedding, Goa is the place for you. Apart from hosting a wedding ceremony on the beach, you can enjoy loads of delicious sea foods, good wine and music. The most popular wedding venues in Goa are- Park Hyatt Goa, Taj, Leela, and Radisson Resorts.

Kerala

For a traditional and romantic beach wedding, Kerala is considered to be one of the best. You can choose your wedding ceremony at one of the heritage buildings in Fort Kochi, Kovalam beach or Lake Palace Resort.

Jaipur

For a destination wedding in a majestic way, you should choose the Pink city. The city will never fail to mesmerise you with its beauty. You can choose your venue from popular wedding resorts like Taj Jai Mahal palace, Pride Amber Vilas resort, ITC Rajputana, Fairmont Jaipur and others. The ambience and royal interior of these places are sure to make you feel like a queen on your wedding day.

Shimla

If you want a trendy, simple yet an elegant wedding, Shimla is the go-to place. As Shimla is considered the summer capital of India, the best time for a wedding in Shimla is obviously summers. The ideal destinations for a wedding in Shimla include East Bourne Hotel, Oberoi Cecil, Windflower Hall.

Agra

The list would be incomplete without Agra as it not only a place for an opulent and royal wedding but also a place where the symbol of love, Taj Mahal is standing tall for years. Nothing would be more romantic than having your wedding ceremony with the symbol of love in the backdrop. Also, you can enjoy amazing mughal cuisine in the historical place. Some of the best outdoor wedding destinations in Agra include, Courtyard Agra and ITC Mughal.

Andaman and Nicobar

An exotic wedding destination like Andaman and Nicobar is more like a dream. Far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the turquoise water and crashing waves on the backdrop makes it a perfect wedding destination. You can have a grandiose wedding at Havelock Island and the Port Blair and also enjoy varieties of cuisine and liquors.