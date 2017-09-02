Last month, we saw several big brands such as Lenovo, BlackBerry, Asus and HMD Global Oy, among others released new line of mobiles in India.

With so many new smartphones available in the market, it's a hard task for consumers to pick the right phone that not only houses best hardware and latest software, but also comes with a cost-effective price-tag. So, we have hand-picked top seven handsets that are sure to pique your interest.

Here's top 7 smartphones that hit stores in August 2017 in India:

Moto G5s series:

Motorola launched two new special Moto G series phones dubbed as the Moto G5s and the Moto G5s Plus in India in late August.

Moto G5s Plus is the top-end model among the two. The main highlight is its feature-rich camera setup. It boasts not one, but two 13MP cameras with depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus & exposure, Quick Capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, and 4K Ultra HD video capture (30 fps) capability.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 8MP camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Under-the-hood, Moto G5s Plus houses a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

On the other hand, the Moto G5s comes with a smaller 5.2-inch full HD screen, a 16MP camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with TurboPower quick-charging capability.

Motorola's new Moto G5s costs Rs. 13,999 and the G5s Plus will set you back by Rs. 15,999 and are available on Amazon India. They can also be purchased at the company's official brick-and-mortar stores Moto Hubs, which were recently opened in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Lenovo K8 Note:

The new Lenovo K8 Note features metal-clad cover with fingerprint scanner on the back and a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5 curved glass cover and additional Corning Glass shield with Oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB, dual-camera (13MP+5MP) with dual-tone LED flash, a 5MP front snapper with dedicated flash support and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger in the package.

The new phone will be offered in two configurations—3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage—for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively and are available exclusively on Amazon India.

Micromax Canvas Infinity:

Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 Full Vision Wide Display, 1440x720 pixels resolution and 85 percent NTSC. Despite the large screen size, the 18:9 aspect ratio is same as the expensive Samsung Galaxy S8+ and LG G6.

Under-the-hood, it houses a Snapdragon 425 chipset, which is paired with 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, 13MP snapper on the back, 16MP selfie camera and a 2,900mAh battery.

As of now, Micromax Canvas Infinity is available exclusively on Amazon India for Rs. 9,999. It will be released in brick-and-mortar stores in coming days.

Asus Zenfone Zoom S:

The main attribute of the Zenfone Zoom S' is its camera hardware. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

Another notable aspect of the upcoming Asus phone is that it houses a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than to run the device for close to two days under mixed usage.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED display, 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS (Nougat released) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

BlackBerry KEYOne :

BlackBerry boasts aluminium-based shell on the back and comes covered in Gorilla Glass 4 with 'impact resistant nature' and physical QWERTY keyboard having fingerprint sensor on the spacebar and also capacitive touch sensors on the entire keyboard for scrolling, at the front.

It also houses feature-rich 12MP auto-focus large pixel camera with Sony IMX378, same as seen in Google Pixel series, which is touted as the best camera phone in the market. Up front, it features an equally impressive 8MP camera with a wide angle field of view and full HD video-recording ability. It is slated to hit stores on August 8 for Rs. 39,990.

Nokia 6 (& Nokia 5):

HMD Global, which has already announced the price details of the Nokia 6 and the Nokia 5 in June, is finally ready to release them to the market.

Nokia 6 is slated to go on sale exclusively on Amazon India on August 23 for Rs. 14,999. It flaunts 7000 series Aluminium metal body and features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 2.5D glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, low-end Nokia 5 is all set to hit stores in mid-August (around 15th) for Rs. 12,899. But unlike the Nokia 5, it will be available exclusively at brick-and-mortar shops.

Nokia 5 sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield and come with 13MP camera on the back, 8MP snapper on the front with 84-degree wide-angle field of view, Snapdragon 430 CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh.

LG Q6:

The highlight of the phone is the FullVision display technology like the current flagship LG G6. The 18:9 aspect ratio allows an immersive experience while watching videos, gaming and multitasking. Despite being "bezel-less", the phone's design language maximises the screen's utility and prevent getting activated by accident.

LG Q6 also comes with high-grade 7000 series aluminium, a sturdy metal alloy. Under-the-hood, the device houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, LG Q6 comes packed with a decent 13 MP snapper on the back with LED flash and a 5 MP shooter with 100-degree Wide angle lens.

It is available exclusively on Amazon for Rs. 14,999.

