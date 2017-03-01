Make-up artists are one of the most important people in Bollywood actresses' career. However, there are a few of them who like to step out without makeup once in a while and Katrina Kaif is one of those Bollywood divas.

The actress, who joined Facebook last year, has posted several photos of her without make-up. She looks gorgeous and irresistible in them. Not just that, the captions she posts with the photos show how optimistic the actress is.

The pictures prove that she is a natural beauty and isn't afraid to bare her face without layers of make-up. While she looks glamorous with make-up as well, her de-glam look will win over anyone's heart.

Take a look at the top 5 de-glam photos of Katrina here:

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to begin the shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she will share screen space with ex-flame Salman Khan. Katrina will be seen next with her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor too in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. The Baar Baar Dekho actress will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan and will reportedly share screen space with Deepika Padukone in it.