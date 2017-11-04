Compact SUV Jeep Compass' stint in India so far can be summed up in three words, it 'came, saw and conquered.' The SUV category with pricing north to Rs 15 lakh is usually not a volume fetcher. However, the Compass is a feature loaded and aggressively priced product and registered skyrocketing sales since launch.

The main rival of Jeep Compass in India is the Hyundai Tucson. The SUV has been priced a bit premium when compared to Jeep. The success story of Jeep India with Compass seems to have prompted other automakers to seriously consider an SUV model in Rs 15-20 lakh category.

We have compiled a list of top five upcoming SUVs in India that will make the Jeep Compass' journey ahead a little tougher.

Honda HR-V

The HR-V SUV is believed to make its India debut for a really long time. Recently, on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo Motors show 2017, Honda officials said they are planning to launch six new models in India and HR-V is expected to be part of it.

Honda HR-V will fill the gap between the BR-V and the CR-V SUVs in the company's India line-up. Based on the same platform as that of Honda Jazz, the HR-V is powered by a 1.8-litre inline 4 cylinder petrol engine that develops 142bhp and 172Nm of torque mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission. For India, HR-V may borrow 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The diesel option will be the 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit, which does the duty in most of the diesel cars of Honda in India.

Skoda Karoq

Skoda India is expected to launch the Karoq compact SUV in place of the discontinued Yeti crossover sometime next year. A unit of the Karoq has been spotted recently in India and that indicates the homologation and testing process in India is underway.

The Karoq at first glance may look like the scaled down version of the flagship Karoq SUV. Yeti is known for its funky design treatment while the Karoq is longer, wider, more butch but a less jazzy replacement. Apart from the obvious change in dimension compared to the Kodiaq SUV, Karoq's headlight and taillight design are slightly different.

The India-spec Karoq is expected to be offered in 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Skoda may also offer 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine.

Nissan Kicks

Based on the V-Platform that also underpins the Nissan's Sunny sedan and the Micra hatchback, the Kicks was unveiled in Brazil in May 2016. The Kicks features a V-motion grille, boomerang styled head and tail lights, and floating roof.

On the inside, the Kicks flaunts Gliding Wing dashboard design that is dominated by a centrally-mounted seven-inch display. The company claims best-in-class passenger space for rear passenger and spacious boot area despite the coupe-like C-pillar layout.

In India, the compact SUV is expected to get 1.5-litre dCi diesel engine borrowed from Terrano SUV.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen unveiled T-Roc compact SUV at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The T-Roc features an unmistakable VW design with a modern touch. It has a large hexagonal grille section with integrated dual-barrel headlamps cluster. Beefier wheel arches and prominent shoulder line adds character to the sides. Though the rear takes visible inspiration from the Tiguan, Volkswagen designers have managed to give a different stance to T-Roc.

The T-Roc is based on the MQB platform of Volkswagen. Volkswagen AG board is now considering introducing MQB platform in India to substantially boost its India portfolio. If VW board gives green signal, T-Roc launch could happen soon.

Tata Q501

Tata's premium SUV is expected to see the light of the day in 2018 while the developments seem to be in full swing. Codenamed Q501, the model has been spotted undergoing road tests in Land Rover Discovery Sport's cloth.

The Tata SUV is likely to based on Land Rover Discovery Sport's L550 platform. The British off-road vehicle specialist will also help in the architecture, performance, technologies and body of the Q501. The Q501 is expected to draw power from an all-new 2.0-litre diesel mill that develops 170bhp mated to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. The Q501 will also boast of an AWD system with a Land Rover's Terrain Response programme.