The list of best cities in the world to work, live and visit is out and interestingly Abu Dhabi has taken the second spot in the list overtaking London, Paris and Sydney. New York has retained its position of being the best city in the world to live and work.

Ipsos Top Cities Index carried out the international survey following which the names of the top 10 cities were revealed. People from 26 countries were asked to name the place from a list of 60 global cities depending on the best place to live, the best place to work and the best place to visit, according to the press release.

The survey, which was last carried out in 2013, names New York as the best place to live and work, followed by Abu Dhabi as the second best, London as the third best, Paris as the fourth best city and Sydney rounding up the top five.

According to Ipsos, New York and Abu Dhabi, the top two cities in the list, are best for business, but not that good when it comes to living or visit. Paris has been voted as the best city to live and visit, but it fails in terms of being a good business hub. London and Tokyo have scored well in all the three aspects, while Zurich and Sydney have scored high ranks in top cities to live.

India's capital New Delhi and financial capital Mumbai failed to enter the top 10 list. While New Delhi secured 40th position, Mumbai was ranked 41. And interestingly, Indians favour Abu Dhabi more than Delhi, Mumbai, New York or London to live.

"Globally we see the power of the New York brand with its appeal to people across the world, young and old. But the rise of Abu Dhabi and the weakness of Sydney among younger people remind us that no city can afford to rest on its laurels," Amit Adarkar, CEO Ipsos India, said in a press release.

"Indians love their very own commercial capital Mumbai and centre of power Delhi and would love to stay in either of the mega cities of India due to abundant career opportunities; quality of life and entertainment options," Adarkar added.

Check out the top 10 cities below:

1. New York

Ranking in 2013: 1

Index Score: 50

2. Abu Dhabi

Ranking in 2013: 4

Index Score: 46

3. London

Ranking in 2013: 2

Index Score: 41

4. Paris

Ranking in 2013: 3

Index Score: 39

5. Sydney

Ranking in 2013: 5

Index Score: 36

5. Zurich

Ranking in 2013: 6

Index Score: 36

5.Tokyo

Ranking in 2013: 7

Index Score: 36

8. Rome

Ranking in 2013: 9

Index Score: 34

9. Los Angeles

Ranking in 2013: 10

Index Score: 28

10. Amsterdam

Ranking in 2013: 14

Index Score: 27