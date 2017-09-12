The list of top 10 selling passenger vehicles in India for the month of August 2017 is out. This time too just as it has been for the past couple of months, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is perched high up the charts.

However, what comes as a surprise is that Alto, the long-dominant model of Maruti Suzuki, has been dethroned from the top and Dzire, a compact sedan of the company, has taken over with sales of 26,100 units.

Maruti Suzuki Alto with sales of 21,521 units is just behind Dzire and now holds the second position. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, the tall-boy hatchback, has also been pushed down to the fifth slot in August 2017 while premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza of Maruti held on to the third and fourth slots, respectively. Baleno recorded sales of 17,190 units while Vitara Brezza sold 14,396 units in August 2017. Wagon R came fifth with sales of 13,907 units.

In the sixth position is Swift from Maruti Suzuki with sales of 12,631 units.

From seventh to ninth, it is Hyundai's Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta, while rounding off the list is Maruti Suzuki's Celerio. Hyundai Grand i10 sales in August 2017 stood at 12,306 while its other two models — Elite i20 and Creta — sold 10,286 and 10,158 units, respectively. Celerio posted 9,210 units sales last month to cling on to 10th slot.