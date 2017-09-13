Apple went all out on Tuesday when it unveiled its new flagship phone, dubbed the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10), arriving later this year.

With the ever-increasing competition in the worldwide smartphone industry, the Cupertino tech giant badly needed a product to outclass rivals in all possible departments, ranging from innovation to design and performance.

You may think that the $999 price tag may put some people off buying the iPhone X. But the phone's beautifully-crafted design with a stainless steel band and glass back curving into a 5.8-inch OLED display along with some exciting new features will make you feel the device is worth that money.

Apple unveiled other products during Tuesday's event, like the moderately-upgraded iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3.

However, the spotlight of the launch event was the iPhone X, which is undoubtedly a complete package of Apple's entire signature tech.

Here's a rundown of 10 unique features and functionalities that can make the iPhone X a nightmare for its Android rivals.

1. Face ID

Apple claims the Face ID learns your face. Even if you are wearing glasses, a hat, or have changed your hairstyle, the system will never fail to recognise you.

Thanks to the TrueDepth camera system, the Face ID makes a complete 3D map of you face and matches it against the stored image on the phone to unlock it.

You apparently can't fool the iPhone X's Face ID with photos, because Apple knows how to do things right.

2. TrueDepth camera

The TrueDepth camera system is tucked into the display notch at the top of the phone, and is made up of a lot of sensors, including an infrared camera, a flood illuminator and a projector that throws as many as 30,000 infrared dots on your face to scan it.

With a 7-megapixel unit, the front camera can also produce beautiful selfies with sharp foregrounds and blurred backgrounds.

3. True Tone

True Tone is the impressive little technology that allows you to see the iPhone X screen better in direct sunlight.

It scans the ambient conditions and adjusts the colour on the display based on the lighting you're in at any given time.

The best thing is that the iPhone 8 models also have the feature.

4. Portrait Lighting

The new portrait lighting feature allows you to add lighting effects to your Portrait Mode shots. It's not just the rear cameras: The front camera also lets you take selfies in Portrait Mode.

The feature offers more control to users over how their portraits look, even after the picture has been taken.

5. Animoji

The TrueDepth camera system enables a fun new feature called Animoji, which includes a dozen different animated emoji that imitate your facial expressions and movements once you send them to your contacts.

6. A11 Bionic Chipset

According to Apple, its A11 Bionic chip with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores is faster than ever.

It's claimed to be the first of its kind in the industry to have a working dedicated neural engine, which makes a lot of magical new software features in the iPhone X possible.

7. Wireless Charging

The iPhone X supports wireless charging based on the Qi standard. In addition, Apple has also announced a new charging mat called the AirPower mat, that can charge the iPhone X, an Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

8. Slow motion at 1080p up to 240 fps

The iPhone X allows you to record slow-motion videos in 240 frames per second in 1080p. The iPhone 7, on the other hand, allowed to record up to 120 frames per second at 1080p.

9. 4K at 60fps

You can also record 4K videos at 60 frames per second with the new iPhone X.

The improvement will make sure that you have a smooth video recording experience, assisted by optical image stabilisation (OIS).

10. Improved rare cameras with OIS

The iPhone X features a new dual-lens camera system on the back with dual OIS.

Although the rear cameras still have 12-megapixel sensors, they are equipped with feature enhancements to improve colour reproduction and noise reduction.