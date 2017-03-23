A job with Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police is an offer no petrolhead can refuse, thanks largely to the supercar portfolio of the law enforcement agencies. The cop cars of Dubai come with a white and dark green colour scheme while Abu Dhabi police car fleet shines in white and red. The UAE police force has world's biggest supercar fleet.

The exotic supercar list of UAE Police includes the rare Lykan HyperSport and Aston Martin One-77. Well, that's just the tip of an iceberg. In addition to cars, the force also employs high-end motorcycles, helicopters and boats to engage a target.

Here is the list of top 10 supercars of UAE Police.

Lykan HyperSport

Lykan Hypersport is a limited production hypercar built by W Motors, a UAE based company, founded in 2012 in Lebanon. W Motors will only roll out seven of them and Abu Dhabi Police was quick to grab one of the wonders. The Abu Dhabi Police Force officially added the 'rara sunt car' to its patrol portfolio in 2015.

The Lykan HyperSport is powered by a 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that develops 780hp of power and 960Nm of torque. The exclusive model can achieve 100kmph speed in 2.8 seconds before hitting a top speed of 395kmph. The Lykan HyperSport costs a whopping $3.4 million.

Aston Martin One-77

Dubai Police enlisted Aston Martin One-77 supercar in 2013. As the name suggests, the car was limited to 77 units and each cost over $1.79 million. The One-77 was launched with a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, aluminium body and a naturally aspirated 7.3-litre V12 engine with 750hp output. The One-77 has a 0 to 100kmph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of over 354kmph.

Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti Veyron, once the most expensive, fastest car in the world joined forces with Dubai Police in 2014. The car made Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest police patrol in the world. Bugatti Veyron can hit a topspeed of 407kmph, a 47kmph advantage to the previous record holder, a Lamborghini sports car of a US patrol team.

The 8.0-litre W16 engine develops 1,200bhp and a maximum torque of 1,500Nm mated to seven-speed DSG transmission. The all-wheel driven supercar reaches 0 to 100kmph in just 2.6 seconds before hitting the electronically-limited top speed of 375kmph.

Ferrari FF

Dubai Police added Ferrari FF, the four-seated four-wheel drive grand tourer to its fleet in 2013 weeks after they bought a Lamborghini Aventador. The Ferrari FF is powered by a 6.3-litre naturally aspirated direct injected V12 motor, which produces 651hp and 683Nm of torque mated to 7-speed dual-clutch semi-automatic paddle shift system. At the time of its unveiling, Ferrari FF had the largest capacity road-going Ferrari engine ever produced. The FF goes from 0 to 100kph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 335 kmph.

Lamborghini Aventador

Dubai Police bought a specially modified Aventador in April 2013 for $550,000. The mid-engined sports car is powered by 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 690bhp mated to single-clutch seven-speed semi-automatic transmission. The car can speed from stand still to 100kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 354kmph.

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche 918 Spyder joined the fleet in 2015. The mid-engined plug-in hybrid sports car is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.6-litre V8 engine, developing 600bhp with two electric motors, delivering an additional 275bhp for a combined output of 875bhp. The car has a top speed of over 340 kmph and 0-100kmph time of 2.8 seconds. Limited to just 918 units, the Porsche hypercar costs nearly £1.1 million.

McLaren MP4 12C

McLaren MP4 12C joined the garage of the world's most expensive patrol cars in December 2013. It is the first production car wholly designed and built by McLaren since the McLaren F1. The supercar is powered by a 3.8-litre V8, twin-turbo engine developing 592hp 601 Nm of torque mated to seven-speed seamless shift dual-clutch gearbox. The $229,000-worth McLaren MP4 12C is capable of clocking 0-100kmph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 333kmph.

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Dubai Police acquired the front-engine, 2-seater luxury, limited production supercar developed by Mercedes-AMG, the SLS AMG in 2013. $199,500-worth supercar, which has gull-wing doors, is the successor to the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. When launched, the car boasted of world's most powerful naturally aspirated production series engine under its hood. The 6.2-litre V8 engine developed 571hp and 487Nm of torque mated to 7-speed semi-automatic box. The SLS AMG is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmh in 3.7 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 317kmph.

Bentley Continental GT

Dubai Police added Bentley Continental GT along with the SLS AMG in 2013. The 6.0-litre W12 engine equipped £139,755-worth GT car develops 567bhp and sprints to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds. The car has a top speed of 319 kmph.

Audi R8

Dubai Police added a new Audi R8 to its fleet in November 2016. The R8 of Dubai Police is powered by flagship 5.2-litre V10. The mill develops 540hp and comes mated to 7-Speed automatic transmission. The sports car sprints to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 319kmph. Prices for the R8 starts at $162,900.