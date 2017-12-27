The accelerating Indian economy has led to intense market competition as employees race to work at the best place. People seek to work for employers that foster a smooth and productive environment, regardless of race, age and abilities.

LinkedIn which is a leading social connecting website for professionals came up with a report, with the latest data on the top 10 companies that Indians preferred to work for in 2017. It approached a methodology taking into consideration three factors – job applications, engagement and retention.

Also, the analysis was run on companies having over 500 employees and time period of the past 12 months.

The top 10 companies, Indians preferred to work in 2017 are as follows:

1. Flipkart

Despite Amazon's bullish attempt to hire more employees and fresh graduates in India this year, Flipkart bagged the first position to successfully woe workers in India. Flipkart at present has over 30,000 employees in the country.

Employees in Flipkart who spend over two years can take a career break to pursue higher education, spend time with family or even attend a medical emergency. On the first day, employees are also picked up by chauffeur- driven cars and sent on a treasure hunt to introduce themselves to their colleagues.

2. Amazon

Being a rival of Flipkart, Amazon this year also went on an aggressive hiring mode in India. Also, the employees, after Flipkart, chose Amazon as the best place to work for in 2017.

Amazon at present has more than 10,000 employees in India. The Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos also earlier assured that the company will keep investing in technology and infrastructure that will also create many jobs for the people in India.

3. KPMG India

KPMG is one of the BIG Four auditors along with Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY) and Price Water House Coopers (PwC). It has three lines of services – financial audit, tax and advisory.

In India, the company has a client base of more than 2,700 companies. There are 189,000 global employees. The company also has a good regional reach the country with offices in Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Noida, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

4. One97 Communications

One97 Communications is known for its payment and commerce platform, Paytm. Paytm during demonetisation registered user base increase to over 200 million driving the concept of digital payment to new heights.

It has about 13,000 employees in India. Paytm has even launched its bill payment service in Canada and has a 55-member team in Toronto. The company offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan to key performers irrespective of their designation.

5. Ola

Ola has revolutionised cab mobility in India and gives a big competition to its US rival Uber. Besides offering cab services to customers, it has also started other services like shuttles, car rentals and mobile payments.

Ola has more than 6,000 employees in India. It has recently launched Ola Play that gives employees a strong sense of ownership. It also has multilingual desk mates.

6. HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies firmly believes that every employee should be encouraged to suggest unique ideas and if they are good, they should also be put into practice in solving customer challenges.

At present, the company has about 1,11,000 employees in India. Earlier this year the company recruited 200 high school students into an on-the-job training program for software engineers to build more tech talents in the country.

7. Adobe

For Adobe, a US-based company, India is a very important hub for innovation. About 30 percent of the company's research and development is centred in the country.

The company provides special health perks like doctors who visit office campuses and provide free consultations to the employees and their families. It also provides long-time employees sabbaticals after they reach certain milestones.

8. Alphabet

Google's parent company Alphabet is always known to have a great work culture. Employees are provided with big opportunities and resources to tackle all kinds of problem.

Number of global employees the company has is about 72,000. Many employees in India generally consider this as a dream company to work for.

9. OYO Rooms

OYO rooms, a startup founded by Ritesh Aggarwal, is a network of budget hotels and is growing very fast in India. It is witnessing growth in many aspects with great expansion plans for next year. The network budget hotel closed a $250 million fundraising round.

To achieve its set objectives, OYO will hire 4,000 employees this year. It has a great first-day tradition - where new employees are welcomed with nicknames 'Warrior" or "Spartan' to add excitement to their job on the first day itself.

The company has about 1,700 employees in India.

10. Capgemini

Capgemini is a French multinational company which provides IT (Information Technology ) services and is one of the world's largest IT consulting company in the world. The company offers its employees flexible working hours, reduced workweeks and generous vacation time.

With number of employees in India more than 1,00,000, Capgemini is expected to employ more staff in the coming years.