The top three positions in the list of the largest car seller in India for 2016 remains unchanged, compared to 2015. Maruti Suzuki sold 13,94,972 cars last year with eight percent growth, followed by Hyundai India. The Korean carmaker sold 5,00,537 units of its vehicles registering five percent growth. UV specialist Mahindra retained third spot despite slide in sales in the last months of 2016. The Mumbai-based automaker sold 2,42,766 cars with a growth rate of eight percent.

The launch of Tiago has brought fortunes for Tata Motors. Driven by the sales of new hatchback, Tata Motors climbed to 4th spot overtaking Honda Cars India. Tata's sales stood at 1,64,123 units with a growth of three percent. Honda Cars India's sales were dented by 23 percent. It sold only 1,56,107 units compared to the 2,02,403 units in 2015.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors secured sixth spot despite drop in sales by 4 percent. The Japanese carmaker sold 1,34,149 units of its vehicles in India. Renault India recorded massive increase in sales and is placed seventh. Riding on the Kwid, the French car maker sold 1,32,235 vehicles, registering 146 percent growth. Renault's sales in 2015 were only 53,847 units.

Ford India is the eighth largest car seller with 86,460 units of sales and a growth of 11 percent. Nissan India pushed Volkswagen India to tenth. The redi-Go of Nissan's sub brand Datsun was instrumental in the sales of Japanese car maker. The company sold 53,734 units of vehicles against 40,925 units in 2015 and registered a growth by 31 percent. Volkswagen India increased its sales by 10 percent in 2016 and it is the 10th largest car seller of India. The German car maker sold 47,323 vehicles in India.