With no new Tamil movies, Chennai box office was ruled by non-Kollywood films last weekend. Hollywood movie Tomb Raider occupied the numero uno position at the collection centres in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Tomb Raider raked in Rs 75.30 lakh from 150 shows at the Chennai box office by the end of its first weekend, reports Behindwoods. It is followed by Hate Story 4, which has collected Rs 20.28 lakh from 69 shows.

Hollywood film Black Panther entered its fourth weekend by collecting Rs 19.25 lakh from 87 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 3.21 crore.

GV Prakash Kumar's Naachiyaar entered its fourth weekend by earning Rs 14.84 lakh from 120 shows. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 4.25 crore.

Hindi movie Pari and Hollywood film Death Wish are in the next two places by collecting Rs 5.58 lakh (total: Rs 70.41 lakh) and less than a lakh (total: Rs 60.33 lakh), respectively.

Kollywood is on a strike following a standoff with Digital Service Providers (DSPs). In addition to it, the Tamil Nadu Theatres' Owners' Association has now announced another an indefinite strike asking the state government to abolish 8 percent local tax along with a few other demands. As a result, the film-related activities will come to a standstill from March 16.