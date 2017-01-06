- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Tokyo politicians hit back at Donald Trump tweet about Mexico factories
Tokyo has defended Toyota Motor Corporation, saying that Japanese carmakers have and will continue to contribute to employment in the US. This comes after President-elect Donald Trump singled out the automaker and threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexico-built cars.Trump has repeatedly hit out at US companies for using lower-cost factories abroad at the expense of jobs at home. He has slammed US automakers, including Ford which this week scrapped a planned $1.6bn (£1.3bn) Mexico plant.
