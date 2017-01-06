Tokyo politicians hit back at Donald Trump tweet about Mexico factories

  • January 6, 2017 14:54 IST
    By Reuters
Tokyo has defended Toyota Motor Corporation, saying that Japanese carmakers have and will continue to contribute to employment in the US. This comes after President-elect Donald Trump singled out the automaker and threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexico-built cars.Trump has repeatedly hit out at US companies for using lower-cost factories abroad at the expense of jobs at home. He has slammed US automakers, including Ford which this week scrapped a planned $1.6bn (£1.3bn) Mexico plant.
