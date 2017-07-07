Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran's latest Malayalam movie Tiyaan finally hit theatres across India on Friday, July 7. The Jiyen Krishnakumar-directed film has been making waves ever since the makers announced the big-budget project, which is touted to be a first-of-its-kind venture in Mollywood.

The teaser, trailer and other promo videos of Tiyaan also impressed the audience, who expect it to be a classic that may meet the standards of world cinema, taking the Malayalam film industry to a whole new level. Even Prithviraj and Indrajith have stated that Aslan Mohammed and Pattabhiraman are the most challenging characters ever penned for them. Actor Murali Gopy, son of late actor Bharat Gopi, has written the script of the socio-political drama thriller.

Apart from late actor Sukumaran's sons, Tiyaan has an ensemble cast, including Murali as Remakant Mahashay, Padmapriya Janakiraman as Vasundhara Devi, Ananya as Amba, Ravi Singh as Kushal Ghorpade, Mridula Sathe as Parineeti Adve, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Jayanthan Nair, Shine Tom Chacko as Jameel Askari, Rahul Madhav as Anil Raghavan, Ranjeet as Khan Sahib, Amit Tiwari as Ramnath Gujjar and Paris Laxmi as Elen Richard, among many other actors in significant roles. Indrajith's younger daughter Nakshatra also makes her acting debut as Arya Pattabhiraman Giri.

Haneef Mohammed has bankrolled Tiyaan under the banner of Red Rose Creations, while Gopi Sunder has composed the movie's music. The film, with a running time of two hours and 48 minutes, was earlier scheduled to be an Eid release, but was postponed after facing some issue with the censor board.

