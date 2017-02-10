Tiny dik-dik born at Chester Zoo is being hand reared by keepers

Keepers at Chester Zoo have stepped in to raise a young antelope. The tiny Kirk’s dik-dik is being bottle-fed by staff five times a day following the sad death of its mother, who passed away not long after giving birth to the now 19cm-tall youngster. He will be given a helping hand until he is old enough to eat by himself. Kirk’s dik-diks grow to a maximum size of just 40cm, making them one of the smallest species of antelope in the world.