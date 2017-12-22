Bollywood superstar Salman Khan topped the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list again this year. He is on the numero uno position for the second successive year, beating Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli.

SRK and Virat are in the second and third positions. Though Salman's Tubelight didn't do well at the box office, the actor seemed to have earned through endorsements and of course, Bigg Boss 11. His earning this year is Rs 232.83 crore.

Now, Salman will earn more as his recently-released movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, is winning hearts. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is on its way to be a blockbuster, given the craze and the reviews.

King Khan, who has bagged the second position in Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, has earned Rs 170.50 crore, while newlywed cricketer Virat's earnings are Rs 100.72 crore.

The other two celebrities in the top five are Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar. The top 10 celebrities includes only one woman: Priyanka Chopra — a global icon.

According to the list, her earning for this year was Rs 68 crore.

Check out the list of top 10 stars in Forbes India Celebrity 100 here: