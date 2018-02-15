Legendary golfer Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn apparently forgot about Valentine's Day 2018 as she got busy at the Winter Olympics 2018 in PyeongChang. However, in this modern generation, nothing can turn much of a regret if you are on Twitter and have a smartphone.

A tweet has saved many lives...gifted Eugenie Bouchard a wonderful blind date...and also helped Lindsey in getting across her message.

On February 14, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell took to Twitter to post that she needed some date to celebrate the big day, with. "So apparently it's Valentine's Day... I forgot all about it because I'm at the Olympics and I'm single," Lindsey wrote.

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day....I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? ??‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

"Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine?"

Lindsey had been a part of some high-profile relationships in the past. She married fellow US Team alpine sky racer Thomas Vonn in 2007, but the marriage ultimately led to a divorce in 2013.

She dated the legendary Tiger Woods next from 2013 to 2015.

Woods, 42, himself was known for his high-profile relationship with former Swedish model Elin Nordegren. They married in 2004 but ultimately got divorced in 2010.

Woods and Elin had two children in the form of daughter Sam Alexis Woods and son Charlie Axel.

Meanwhile, check out some of the stunning replies Lindsey received on Twitter...

God let it be me... ? I’ve got feet on the ground in Pyeongchang to hand deliver your valentine in the form of kinesiotape and PRP to heal your ailments ❤️ just say the word — Matt Lucas (@dr_MLucas) February 14, 2018

Let’s meet up for some fried chicken and pork belly. My treat (I’ll expense it) — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 15, 2018

Roses are red.

Medals are gold.

I'd get down on one knee,

but I'm way too old.



Happy valentines Miss V, and good luck. X — Jon Randall (@38jonnyboy) February 14, 2018

L-oves America

I-s going to win gold

N-eeds to be my Valentine

D-oes magical things on skis

S-now and stuff

E-veryone is cheering for you

Y-ou think this will work?#HappyValentinesDay — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) February 14, 2018

Now comes the most interesting response to Lindsey's tweet from none but Genie Bouchard, who found a lucky individual in the form of John Goehrke just about a year back..during Super Bowl 2017!