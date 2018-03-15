Ever since Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 look was released, fans have been swooning over the actor's fresh look. Makers of the film Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan were keen on a fresh and a very different look for the actor in the sequel of the film.

A salon in Kishangarh (a small town in Rajasthan) has pictures and cut-outs of Tiger in Baaghi 2's look posted on walls and it is captioned as Baaghi haircut. The salon has priced this haircut at Rs 120. Recently, this has been the scenario in a lot of small towns across India.

Moreover, a lot of men have been getting this particular look as it has been a major hit with the masses.

Sajid Nadiadwala had suggested on chopping off Tiger's long hair and bring him in a totally new avatar. The actor's look has been liked by all, especially girls, who have been going gaga over his short hairdo.

"The haircut has been a super hit from the time it has come out. Initially, only I was giving the cut but because of increasing demand, I've now trained 2 employees of mine to give the cut. While chatting with the customers I've realized that everybody is liking the cool hairstyle that Tiger is sporting and wanted to impress their girls with the cut," owner of the salon, Rupesh Ji said.

While talking about Tiger's look at the trailer launch, director Ahmed Khan had said "We wanted to do something new. We did a photo shoot with his long hair but after looking at the pictures Sajid sir said 'Isme kuch naya nai hai'. It was Sajid sir's idea to cut his hair short. It took a month to complete the look. Tiger and Sajid sir both were happy with the final look. Tiger is looking really good with his short hair".

Fans are excited to watch the actor perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer received rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger is being lauded for his deadly action avatar.

The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience, showcasing Tiger in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Tiger and Sajid strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like Heropanti and Baaghi.

Baaghi 2 would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry between the couple on screen. Sajid has managed to bring on board one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood. The film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to be released on March 30, 2018.