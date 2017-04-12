Tiger Shroff, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Disha Patani, is reportedly planning to live-in with the actress.

The Baaghi actor has also shifted some of his personal belongings to Disha's apartment, and will soon move in together with his rumoured girlfriend, according to Catch News.

Rumours of Tiger and Disha's romance have been doing the rounds for some time, but the duo never admitted to being in a relationship. The two claim to be just good friends. However, if this latest buzz of them moving in together turns out to be true, their affair will become an open secret. Also, will daddy Jackie Shroff allow his son to leave their house and shift with Disha? Well, only time will tell.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had moved in together in a luxurious apartment. Nevertheless, their romance did not last long, and the duo parted ways. Disha had recently received much appreciation for her dance performance at an IPL ceremony.

On the other side, Tiger has a couple of upcoming movies including Munna Michael and Student of the Year 2. His last release, A Flying Jatt had bombed at the box office, and Tiger's fans are now hoping to see the actor coming up with a hit film.