The Malayalam movie Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Chemban Vinod Jose and Baburaj in main roles, released in over 100 screens in Kerala on Friday, August 11. The directorial venture of Ratheish Kumar, set in Thrissur, narrates the story of the rivalry between two gangs.

Storyline

Since school days, David Pauly (Chemban) wanted to witness the downfall of his rival Chembaden Joey (Baburaj). When Joey louses up David's betrothal ceremony, the latter and his friends vow to scheme up something that would button up Joey forever. Girija Vallabhan (Asif), a village boy also joins the gang, but of course with some other vested interests. But little did he know then, about Baagirathi (Aparna) or the misadventures that awaited the gang on their revenge quest.

The interesting trailer of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has opened to positive response and raised the audience expectations.

Will it perform well?

Going by the reactions on social media on the opening day, the first half of the movie is said to be good, at the time of reporting. If the movie gets a fabulous response, it is likely to rake in good collection at the Kerala box office considering the long Independence Day weekend till Tuesday. Also, many Malayalam movies, including Pranchiyettan and the Saint, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Punyalan Agarbathis, Jomonte Suviseshangal, set in Thrissur have made good business so far, and Thrissivaperoor Kliptham is expected to repeat the history.

However, the production venture of Fareed Khan and Shaleel Azeez under the banner of Whitesands Media has locked horns against Unni Mukundan and Rima Kallingal's movie Clint, based on the real life story of extremely talented Edmund Thomas Clint, who had painted as many as 25,000 paintings before he died at the age of six due to kidney failure.

Forum Reelz‏

#ThrissivaperoorKliptham Interval

in Main centres

Gd first half.

Superb perfomances frm the lead Aparna & Asif

