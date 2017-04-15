Pakistan's police claimed on Saturday that they have arrested three suspected Indian "agents" of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), who were allegedly involved in anti-state activities. They claimed that the Indians were also involved in the bombing of a police station in Abbaspur town on September 27 2016.

The suspects were reportedly produced before media personnel at a press briefing held by Rawalakot senior officials, and were identified as Mohammad Khalil, Imtiaz and Rashid, all residents of Taroti village in Abbaspur, according to reports by The Dawn .

Police officials reportedly said that two of the suspects are in their mid-thirties while the third is in his mid-twenties. Sajid Imran, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Poonch, said that out of the three, Khalil was the main suspect.

Khalil, during preliminary investigations, reportedly disclosed that he had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) about 14 or 15 times, from different parts of Abbaspur sector over the last two years, while his accomplices are also said to have confessed to crossing the LoC at least five or six times.

The news of the arrest of these Indian "spies" comes after the alleged Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death in Pakistan earlier this week.

A Field General Court Martial in Pakistan tried Jadhav for alleged espionage and sabotage and sentenced him to death over his alleged involvement in anti-state activities. He was arrested from Balochistan in March 2016. Although Jadhav had said he was in the region for business, Pakistan claimed that he is a member of the RAW. The allegations, however, have been denied by the Indian government.

The Pakistan Army had released a "confessional video" of Jadhav a few months ago, in which he said he was serving as an officer in the Indian Navy. The Indian government acknowledged that Jadhav was a retired Indian Navy officer while saying he was not connected to government in any way at present.