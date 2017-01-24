Three puppies rescued from Italy avalanche rubble gives rescue crews ‘hope’

- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Three sheepdog puppies have been rescued from the rubble of Hotel Rigopiano in Pescara, Italy, which was struck by an avalanche on 18 January. Seven people are known to have died in the disaster, but another 22 remain missing, and rescue crews say it is a race against time to find them. One firefighter at the scene, Fabio Jerman, said finding the animals was an “important sign of life” and gave hope to those searching for the missing people. The dogs were reportedly found in the boiler room of the hotel, and it is thought that their survival could indicate that air pockets remain in the wreckage.
