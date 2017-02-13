Thousands of Mexicans march against Donald Trump in Mexico City

  • February 13, 2017 18:26 IST
    By Reuters
Thousands of Mexicans march against Donald Trump in Mexico City Close
Thousands of Mexicans marched on Mexico City on 12 February to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump. They condemned plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the US and make Mexico pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border. More than three quarters of Mexicans have a bad or very bad opinion of the U.S. President in a recent poll conducted by by Gabinete de Comunicacion Estrategica.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular