The executive body of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided on Sunday that those misusing Triple Talaq will face social boycott, said Maulana Khalid R Firangi.

The Muslim personal law board had earlier said they would abolish triple talaq in 1.5 years but the government should not interfere as it was a matter internal to the community. The Supreme Court had earlier taken up the issue of abolishing the triple talaq system suo moto after many women filed cases against their spouses for divorcing them through WhatsApp and other means.

"There has been misunderstanding on this issue, we will issue a code of conduct on it," said the AIMPLB.

Kalbe Sadiq, vice-president of the AIMPLB, had acknowledged that triple talaq was unfair to women. He had also advised Muslims against consuming cow meat.

Speaking about the Babri Masjid- Ayodhya matter, the board said it would do whatever the Supreme Court says. The board has been reiterating that the matter can't be solved out of court, as the apex court had suggested.

In October 2016, the personal law board had launched a campaign for women's rights as well. They had directed Imams to give discourses on women's rights to avoid misuse of Islamic laws.

The matter came to light after Shayara Banu, a resident of Kashipur, knocked the doors of the court to seek justice against the triple talaq system. The consent of the woman is not taken into consideration and the woman is not given three months' time as stipulated in the Quran.

She also challenged the practice of Nikah halal, which requires women to consummate their marriage to another man before returning to the previous husband. She also sought outlawing of polygamy in Muslim marriages.

The issue had initially led to discussions around a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but the court has set that matter aside as a different case, and asked the government to form their answers solely on the concept of triple talaq.