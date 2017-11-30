It has been a few hours since the Avengers: Infinity War trailer released, fans have begun speculating about Thor: Ragnarok's post credits scenes featuring Thanos' ship and Loki handing over the Tesseract.

While theories take the forefront, fans have also expressed concerns about numerous favourite MCU characters would die. A troubled fan took to Twitter with another concern altogether and reached out to Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

The fan tweeted: "everybody's about to die why didn't we at least get the brotherly hug at the of Ragnarok please Explain @TaikaWaititi." Answering the fan's query, Waititi replied, "Asgardians don't hug. Everyone knows that."

Asgardians don't hug. Everyone knows that. https://t.co/YAGLBDb3rq — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 30, 2017

This reply was clearly not welcomed as fans pointed out his mistake and began calling him a liar. Many fans took to comic book screenshots and videos, gifs and pictures from previous Thor movies to prove that the explanation was wrong. Many took to pointing out Loki and his mother, Frigga, hugged in previous movies.

"This is False," points out a Marvel fan. "You're better than this @TaikaWaititi! XD don't lie to nerds," said another. "You're messing with nerds here dude. That's not a battle you can win right now. Lmao #GiveUsTheHug," a user tweeted.

ok but frigga and loki hugged in thor 1?? so??? — turkey rae ? (@ayeeeeitsrach3l) November 30, 2017

then what the hell is this! pic.twitter.com/b2vWplvORM — murphy ? (@gammaworId) November 30, 2017

Most of complains come after a scene leading up to Thor and Loki hugging was a part of Thor: Ragnarok but Waititi did not give fans the heart-warming moment on camera. It was left for users to presume they hugged.

Many fans brought about hilarious assumptions as to why Thor and Loki don't hug. "Brothers don't hug in Asgard. They get help," a MCU fan tweeted. "I mean, when Thor held up Loki and threw him, it was /like/ a hug. It had the 4 hug components: contact, force, joy, & shame," added another.

Yes..my understanding is they are limited to high fives, "needs help" and the occasional chest bump. — Comic Book Nostalgia (@CBNostalgia) November 30, 2017

They can't anymore after they've all died in Infinity War. — Fred (@wildderfappears) November 30, 2017

Nah they drink then smash the glasses on the ground and yell another ? — Samiee // Dolans follow me ?? (@SamieeMayy) November 30, 2017

Meanwhile, a handful of fans looked at the silver lining and believed that Waititi accepted Asgardians are going to die. "@TaikaWaititi at least he acknowledge they're all going down unlike the rest of the world," said a Twitter user.

Coming back to Avengers: Infinity War, the trailer released puts an end to a few curious questions from Ragnarok's post credits scene:

Thor still has the eye patch, meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk (who was aboard the Asgard ship) was seen in Doctor Strange's New York Sanctum in his Bruce Banner form and everyone on the Asgard ship appeared to be dead – at least that's what the trailer wants us to believe.

But how will Thor join hands with the Guardians to meet the Avenger and fight against Thanos? Marvel will give you the answer next summer. Until then, May the 4th be with you.

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War trailer here: