The beautiful Emily Ratajkowski is making us envy with her vacation pictures. The 26-year-old model has been killing the summer with some eye-popping sights.

Travelling across different locations and sceneries, the diva has clearly packed a bag full of some amazing bikinis. And with the help of the raunchy collection, she has been showing off her curvy body on the internet.

While there are a number of swimsuits she has donned over the past few weeks, there were a few that flaunted her assets like no other. The most recent bikini-clad picture she shared was of her in a white and black geometrical designed ruffled tube bikini top that she sported above a yacht.

Holding a bright floral accordion fan in hand, the accessory captivated her features and her fashionable cool statements perfectly. She paired the ruffled Zimmermann bandeau bikini top with a black thong that highlighted her huge assets.

In another post, Ratajkowski blended with the ocean as she sported a stunning two piece blue bikini. The off shoulder outfit was clubbed with a mismatched pair of briefs that gave us ideas on how we can repeat the same bikini is several different styles.

The sun-kissed actress donned oversized sunglasses with a newsboy cap while she held her drink in her hand posing for the camera.

Posing for her birthday message, Ratajkowski got tongues wagging when she wore a skimpy string bikini that could hardly contain her assets. The white bikini served the perfect beach wear and she showed followers how to rightly don it. Flaunting her curves, the diva stood on a sunny afternoon on a beach holding a straw hat while her hair swayed with the wind.

She was also seen sporting a unique one-piece bikini in the past week. The swimsuit, unlike a usual one piece, had a revealing slit between her bosoms that set pulses racing. The brunette sported a grey and brown swimsuit, tightly clinging on to her toned body and showing off ample skin. The swimsuit was secured by a black crossover spaghetti straps leaving the outfit backless.

Last but not obviously the least, Ratajkowski experimented with a trikini. An haute couture, she turned towards the piece during her attendance at Cannes this year. The neon blue body hugging piece hung around her waist matched the colour of the pool she was set to dive in.

